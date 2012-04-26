Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SAFRAN

French aerospace and defence group Safran reported higher-than-expected 15.9 percent growth in first-quarter revenue, driven by rising engine deliveries and parts sales.

TECHNIP

French oil services group Technip confirmed its outlook for the year after posting a record order backlog in the first quarter and net income growth of 7.6 percent, supported by the oil industry's eagerness to bring new reserves into production.

RENAULT

France's second-biggest car maker recorded an 8.6 percent drop in first-quarter sales as Europe's debt crisis weighed on demand, but reiterated its 2012 targets.

PPR

The luxury and retail group posted a rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by buoyant luxury sales, which offset sluggish growth at its retail outlet Fnac and sports and lifestyle company Puma.

KLEPIERRE

The property group on Wednesday posted a 3.1 percent rise in rental income for the first quarter, saying its resilient Northern European shopping centres had offset consumer woes in Spain and Hungary.

VAN DE VELDE

The Belgian luxury lingerie maker forecast on Wednesday that its profit would fall in 2012 as sales decline at its U.S. unit Intimacy.



FRENCH ELECTION

For latest news on French presidential race

