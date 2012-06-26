PARIS, June 26 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 July futures up 0.31 percent at 0617 GMT
VIVENDI
A U.S. federal jury on Monday found that French
entertainment group Vivendi may have to pay up to $954.6 million
in damages to Liberty Media Corp over a 2003 breach of
contract lawsuit. Vivendi in a statement on Monday said it
"strongly disagrees" with the jury's verdict.
PERNOD RICARD
Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group,
said its Spanish business had only slightly worsened in spite of
a deepening euro zone crisis there.
VALEO
The French auto parts makers said it was in talks to sell
its access mechanisms business to Japan's U-Shin.
SIPH
The natural rubber supplier said it sees demand falling this
year as uncertainty about growth in emerging markets and risks
of fresh recessionforce automotive clients to slow down orders.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel is wholly
responsible for huge rogue bets that lost France's No. 2 bank
4.9 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in 2008, SocGen lawyers told a
Paris court on Monday.
Kerviel is appealing a three-year jail sentence and fine of
4.9 billion euros handed down in 2010.
WESSANEN
Dutch food group Wessanen said on Tuesday it has
started the sales process of its U.S. drinks subsidiary ABC,
which it had already marked as non-strategic.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said on
Monday it was in discussions with Mexican brewer Modelo
about increasing its stake in the Corona beer
maker, but that it was too early to give details.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................