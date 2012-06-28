Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Opel's board will meet on Thursday to discuss plans to work more efficiently and save costs as part of an alliance between Opel's parent company General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Unidentified sources close to GM told the newspaper it was unlikely to announce any major initiatives in job cuts or plant closures.

PERNOD RICARD

The world's second-biggest spirits group said it would pay an interim cash dividend of 0.72 euros per share for the current 2011-12 financial year, which ends June 30.

DANONE

The French food group said it is paying 550 million euros ($685.14 million) to take control of Morocco's dairy product company Centrale Laitiere.

AIR LIQUIDE

German industrial gas producer Linde AG is the leading bidder for Lincare Holdings Inc and could offer at least $3.4 billion, with its French peer Air Liquide and an unnamed private equity firm also in the running for the U.S. oxygen provider, the Financial Times Alphaville blog reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

