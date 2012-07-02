Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are up 0.03 percent at 0636 GMT
GDF SUEZ
The French government plans to freeze a 5 percent gas tariff
increase in July requested by the French utility, French daily
Les Echos reports citing unnamed sources. GDF Suez declined to
comment.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank is in talks to sell its Greek Emporiki Bank
unit and has received interest from three local lenders, the
Financial Times reported, in the latest sign French banks are
drawing back amid ongoing instability on the euro zone.
The lender is also in talks to sell its loss-making
Cheuvreux brokerage arm to financial services group Kepler
Capital Markets, sources familiar with the matter said on
Friday. [ID: nL6E8HTJ47]
EADS
French aerospace unions pressed the world's largest
commercial jetmaker on Sunday to provide guarantees over jobs
and production as it prepares to unveil plans for a new assembly
plant in the United States.
Airbus is expected to announce on Monday a $600 million
assembly line for its best-selling A320 short-haul aircraft,
starting at four planes a month from 2017.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg called on the
management of the struggling car maker to divulge its intentions
for the future of several of its plants quickly, as fears mount
over future job cuts.
The car maker and its German peer BMW have ended
their joint venture to make hybrid electrical car components,
French website LaTribune.fr reports.
