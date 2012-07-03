Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank's Greek subsidiary Emporiki Bank confirmed
on Monday that it was in talks with other Greek lenders, as its
parent tries to sell all or part of its struggling Greek unit.
AIRBUS
European plane-maker Airbus hopes to increase its share of
the U.S. market for key narrowbody jets by "more than a few
percentage points" thanks to a new assembly line in Alabama, its
sales chief said on Monday.
AUFEMININ.COM
The web company wants more women to view its recipes,
fashion and other content via mobile and video platforms as it
seeks to outpace a weak advertising market, Chief Executive
Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon said in an interview on Monday.
LAFARGE
The cement-maker priced a 500 million-euro 2019 bond at a
coupon of 5.875 percent.
