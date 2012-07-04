PARIS, July 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT MITSUBISHI

PSA Peugeot Citroen and Mitsubishi Motors announced the start of full-scale production at their Kaluga plant in Russia. The first model to be produced will be the Peugeot 408. This will be followed by Mitsubishi's new Outlander SUV to be produced from November 2012.

BOUYGUES, VIVENDI

Bouygues Telecom and SFR, part of conglomerate Vivendi, plan cost-cutting measures that will lead to hundreds of job losses as they struggle with cut-price competition that has dramatically shaken up their home market.

AXA

Axa Private Equity, the investment arm of the French insurance group, said it would buy a portfolio of 11 private equity fund investments worth about $850 million from the private equity arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS.

AXA private equity also said that it had signed an agreement to take a 45 percent stake in web conference company Arkadin. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but AXA said Arkadin did 159 million euros in sales in 2011.

GDF SUEZ

Credit rating agency Moody's confirmed its A1 ratings for the French utility and upgraded GDF's international division International Power to BAA2 with a negative outlook.

