PARIS, July 4 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PSA PEUGEOT MITSUBISHI
PSA Peugeot Citroen and Mitsubishi Motors announced the
start of full-scale production at their Kaluga plant in Russia.
The first model to be produced will be the Peugeot 408. This
will be followed by Mitsubishi's new Outlander SUV to be
produced from November 2012.
BOUYGUES, VIVENDI
Bouygues Telecom and SFR, part of conglomerate Vivendi, plan
cost-cutting measures that will lead to hundreds of job losses
as they struggle with cut-price competition that has
dramatically shaken up their home market.
AXA
Axa Private Equity, the investment arm of the French
insurance group, said it would buy a portfolio of 11 private
equity fund investments worth about $850 million from the
private equity arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS.
AXA private equity also said that it had signed an agreement
to take a 45 percent stake in web conference company Arkadin.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but AXA said Arkadin did
159 million euros in sales in 2011.
GDF SUEZ
Credit rating agency Moody's confirmed its A1 ratings for
the French utility and upgraded GDF's international division
International Power to BAA2 with a negative outlook.
