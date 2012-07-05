Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
GDF SUEZ, EDF
French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday
that gas prices in France would not rise more than the rate of
inflation and that the government was preparing a plan to make
gas and electricity more affordable for consumers.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said on Wednesday that it was selling
its roughly 19 percent stake in consumer products company Yves
Rocher Group to the family that already controls most of the
company.
The drugmaker plans to cut 1,000 to 2,000 jobs in France,
according to French daily Le Figaro, the latest in a series of
cost-cutting moves at the company, some of whose key drugs face
increased competition from generic rivals.
EADS
Airbus is pulling Europe's A400M airlifter out of flying
displays at next week's Farnborough Airshow due to continued
engine problems, forcing it to sit out popular annual stunts for
the second year running, industry sources said.
BOUYGUES, VIVENDI
The two companies' telecoms units' unions are to meet "as
soon as possible" with French Industry Minister Arnaud
Montebourg as they seek to avoid job cuts, the ministry said.
