PARIS, July 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

Germany expects a deal to buy a stake in the European aerospace group from Daimler to happen by year-end, the minister in charge of aerospace policy said.

For news from Farnborough Airshow, click on

SODEXO

The French catering-to-vouchers group stuck to its full-year goals though growth slowed in the third quarter as consumers reduced spending across Europe.

TOTAL

The French oil major said it would boost capacity later this year at the Yucal Placer gas field in Venezuela as part of a plan to triple its output by the end of 2014.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................