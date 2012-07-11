PARIS, July 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BOUYGUES, ILIAD

Martin Bouygues, the head of construction-to-telecom group Bouygues, urged French lawmakers to take a harder line on new mobile player Iliad, accusing the newcomer of destroying jobs and not investing enough in its network.

ARKEMA

The French specialty chemicals group said it planned to sell its tin stabiliser business to Mount Laurel, N.J.-based PMC Group as it focuses on faster-growing businesses.

VIVENDI

Universal Music, seeking to appease regulators worried about its planned acquisition of EMI's recorded music business, plans to sell assets and propose a "manifesto" for restoring growth to the industry, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

EADS

