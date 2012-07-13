Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French automaker, which has announced 8,000 job cuts and
a plant closure as it struggles with mounting losses, is not
going to seek aid from the French government, Chief Executive
Philippe Varin said on Thursday.
VIVENDI
Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou said the media-to-telecom
conglomerate may sell its $8.1 billion stake in video game
publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg reported
on Thursday citing an interview with the executive.
VEOLIA
An infrastructure fund that spun out of the bailed-out
insurer American International Group is in advanced
discussions to buy Veolia Environment SA's U.S. waste
management business, in a deal that could be valued at as much
as $2 billion, according to three people familiar the matter.
Veolia declined to comment while Highstar did not respond to
a request for comment.
PERNOD RICARD
French spirits maker sells certain aquavit and bitter brands
for 103 million euros.
