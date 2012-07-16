PARIS, July 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR

French hotel group Accor said on Monday it had acquired Mexican hotel outfit Grupo Posadas for $275 million, in an effort to improve its exposurea to emerging markets.

POSTNL

The Dutch mail group may not pay a dividend over 2012 if the takeover of TNT Express, of which PostNL owns almost a third, is delayed for a long time, a PostNL spokesman was quoted as saying in Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor maker expects to gain C$315 million from selling its stake in Canadian gold producer La Mancha Resources to Weather II Investments, a business managed by Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................