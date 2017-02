Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EUROTUNNEL

Eurotunnel says that net profit for the year should rise strongly in 2012 on traffic from the Olympic games and an overall increase in passenger traffic in the first half.

REMY COINTREAU

French spirits group Remy Cointreau has agreed to buy Scottish whisky maker Bruichladdich Distillery for 58 million pounds as it looks to tap booming demand for premium whisky from emerging markets in Asia.

PHILIPS ELECTRONICS

Philips Electronics reports higher-than-expected earnings in the second quarter, boosted in part by sales at the healthcare unit and said its restructuring and cost cutting plans for the remainder of the year are on track.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault will meet the car maker's CEO on Monday ahead of a government plan for the car sector due next week, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

