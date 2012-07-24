PARIS, July 24 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 August futures up 0.50 percent at 0624 GMT.
FAURECIA
Faurecia, Europe's biggest maker of car interiors and exhausts,
lowered its full-year operating income target, citing the impact
of contracting auto production in Europe, though it raised its
full-year sales target.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The car maker wants government aid on top of wage
concessions as a condition for averting a second French auto
plant closure, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
INTERPARFUMS
Fragrance company Interparfums on Tuesday raised its 2012
sales goal to 420 million euros from 400 million previously
after first-half sales jumped 28 percent to 209 million, boosted
by the Montblanc, Jimmy Choo and Boucheron licences.
GECINA
French real estate company Gecina said on Tuesday that it
had agreed to sell a portfolio of 28 logistics assets to private
equity firm Blackstone for almost 203 million euros
($245.97 million), unloading almost all of its logistics
portfolio.
Separately, Gecina said it now expected a contraction in 2012
recurrent income per share of 2 percent against a previously
forecast contraction of 5 percent, after first-half recurrent
income per share rose 2.4 percent.
EADS
Europe's biggest aerospace company, EADS on Monday said
prospective U.S. commercial and military customers showed great
interest in its X3 high-speed helicopter, which the company says
has revolutionized helicopter technology.
UNIBAIL
Europe's biggest real-estate investment trust said it was on
track to meet its full-year targets after its big shopping
centres grew revenue and profits in the face of euro zone
jitters.
TOTAL
The oil major has lifted a force majeure on its loadings of
Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production problem last
week, trade sources said.
SAFRAN, THALES
Safran's Sagem and Thales announced the creation of
OPTROLEAD, an equally-owned joint venture for optronics. [SAF.PA
TCFP.PA]
STMICROELECTRONICS
European chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted second-quarter
revenue in line with expectations but warned that bookings
softened in June as the global economy weakened.
MOBISTAR
Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistarbeat expectations in
the first half as its new tailored tariff structure brought in
customers, it said on Tuesday.
