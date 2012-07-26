PARIS, July 26 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
At 0637 GMT, futures for France's CAC are up 0.16
percent.
FRENCH ECONOMY
The number of jobseekers in France rose for the 14th month
in a row in June to hit its highest level in nearly 13 years,
adding pressure on the new Socialist government, which has made
fighting unemployment a top priority.
FRANCE TELECOM
The group posted lower second-quarter revenue and operating
profit on Thursday, hurt by intense competition in its home
market triggered by the arrival of a new low-cost mobile player.
SANOFI
French drugmaker posted a slower-than-expected decline in
second-quarter profit as growth in emerging markets and diabetes
sales offset competition from cheap drug copies and austerity
measures in Europe.
CFAO, PPR
Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp has agreed to buy a 29.8
percent stake in distribution firm CFAO from French
luxury and retail group PPR and may launch an offer
for the whole company valuing it at 2.3 billion euros ($2.79
billion).
CASINO
The group said sales growth slowed sharply in the second
quarter as cash-strapped shoppers in France slashed spending
amid dire economic times and poor weather, with sales at the
Geant hypermarkets taking the worst hit.
TF1
France's biggest broadcaster, posted a 28 percent drop in
first-quarter operating profit as advertising spending at its
main television channel fell, reflecting a weak economy.
CAPGEMINI
Europe's largest computer consultancy said that first-half
group profit rose 13 percent, bolstered by strong growth in its
outsourcing services branch, and raised its full-year organic
growth target.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
Alcatel-Lucent said it would cut 5,000 jobs and seek to exit
or restructure unprofitable markets as part of a programme to
cut costs by 1.25 billion euros ($1.52 billion) by the end of
next year. The job cuts will affect 6.4 percent of
Alcatel-Lucent's 78,000 employees.
NUTRECO
The Dutch animal feed group reported first-half earnings
before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 103.6 million
euros on revenue of 2.354 billion euros. Analysts in a poll had
forecast EBITA of 102 million euros and revenue of 2.351 billion
euros.
TECHNIP
The French oil services group posted a 1.3 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit and kept its outlook for the year as
it saw no impact yet from the lower oil price and Europe's
economic troubles on its business.
ASM INTERNATIONAL
The Dutch chip equipment maker ASM International NV reported
a 64 percent fall in second-quarter profit, as it was weighed
down by a 9 percent sequential fall in sales at its front-end
business.
THALES
The chief executive of the group has moved to stamp his mark
on Europe's largest defence electronics group by promoting two
senior loyalists and unveiling a barrage of appointments amid
growing opposition to his restructuring plans.
PEUGEOT
* Moody's Investors Service on Thursday downgraded PSA
Peugeot Citroen S.A. a notch to Ba2 and warned it
could cut it further citing mounting losses and dwindling cash
reserves at the French car company.
* The car maker is working on a financing backstop for a
sale of logistics division GEFCO, people familiar with the
process said, hoping to keep the disposal on track to bring in
up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) critical to relieving
pressure on the French auto group.
FRANCE TELECOM
The company is keen to get back on the acquisition trail in
Europe but has ruled out a merger with German rival Deutsche
Telekom, its chief executive said in an interview
published on the Financial Times website.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................