PARIS, July 30 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIR FRANCE
Air France-KLM halved its operating loss in the second
quarter on improved passenger activity, but its bottom line
worsened after a restructuring charge and a drop in the value of
hedging contracts that hover over crucial talks with its unions.
ERAMET
French mining company Eramet said that first half current
operating income fell to 81 million euros from 366 million euros
in the previous year due to the negative impact of nickel and
manganese prices and the deteriorating global economy.
AIR LIQUIDE
Air Liquide's first-half net profit grew 5.3 percent
benefiting from demand for industrial gases mainly in North
America, helping the French group to keep its forecast for an
increase in full-year net profit.
UMICORE
Belgium-based high-tech recycler Umicore missed expectations
in the first half, hit by depreciation costs for new factories
and higher research and development spending.
