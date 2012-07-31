Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.05 percent at 0641 GMT

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Greece's Alpha Bank ACBr.AT is close to a deal to buy struggling rival Emporiki Bank, which France's Credit Agricole CAGR.PA has been trying to sell, Greek financial daily Imerisia said on Tuesday, citing sources.

EDF

The French state-controlled utility posted a 4.6 percent rise in its first-half core earnings as higher hydroelectronic output after heavy rains and other renewable energies offset the effect of longer-than-expected nuclear outages.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Spanish income tax authorities are seeking to recover 176 million euros from Peugeot Citroen Automoviles Espana (PCAE), the local subsisiary of struggling French carmaker PSA, the La Tribune news website said on Monday.

SAFRAN

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Snecma from the Safran group said on Monday they will initiate joint studies into the next generation of UK and French combat aircraft engines.

Rolls Royce and Secma have also signed an agreement with BAE Systems and Dassault Aviation to jointly work on new technology concepts for future air combat systems.

Separately, Safran reported a 23 percent rise in first-half operating income boosted by currency gains and acquisitions and reaffirmed its forecasts for the year as aerospace continues to grow faster than the rest of the economy.

THALES

Fitch Ratings said on Monday it had revised the outlook on Thales SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the company's Long-Term IDR and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The revision of the outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the previously assumed gradual lift in earnings margins and core cash generation may prove challenging to achieve in the expected time frame.

EUTELSAT

The satellite operator said that FY 2011-12 revenue rose 4.6 percent to 1.222 billion euros while EBITDA reached 957.2 million. Order backlog topped 5 billion euros at end-June, representing over 4 years of revenues. Dividend was up 11 percent to 1.00 euros per share, or payout ratio of 67 percent.

Eutelsat forecast 3-year top line CAGR of 5-6 percent for the period ending June 30, 2015 with 3-4 percent growth in 2012-2013. It predicted an EBITDA margin around 77 percent for each fiscal year until end-June 2015, capex of 500 million on average per year and a dividend payout ratio range of 65-75 percent.

