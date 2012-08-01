PARIS, Aug 1 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 August futures up 0.27 percent at 0701 GMT

SOCIETE GENERALE French bank Societe Generale reported a worse-than-expected 42 percent drop in second-quarter ernings on Wednesday, hit by one-off write-downs on U.S. fund unit TCW and Russian subsidiary Rosbank.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT French water and waste utility Suez Environnement, which in June warned it would miss its full-year financial goals, posted an 8.1 percent drop in first-half core earnings, blaming a tough economic context that harmed its waste business.

ARKEMA

Specialty chemical group Arkema forecast 2012 EBITDA close to 1 billion euros and said it aimed to achieve 8 billion euros in sales and 1.250 million EBITDA by 2016.

SCHNEIDER

Schneider Electric said significant price hikes and cost savings helped it post a 9 percent rise in first-half operating profit despite a low-growth business environment, leading it to keep its full-year earnings targets.

TOTAL

The French oil major has bought a 35 percent stake in two exploration blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan region, drawing an angry response from the Iraqi government which has tried to bar companies from dealing directly with the semi-autonomous region.

VINCI

France's largest construction and concessions group said profits would be flat this year against a backdrop of European government austerity and the euro zone debt crisis, and warned the forecast did not take into account hikes in business charges planned by France's new Socialist government.

TF1 /LAGARDERE

France's biggest broadcaster, TF1, is looking at buying Virgin Radio, the music radio of media group Lagardere, daily Les Echos reports. Mobile internet radio Goom Radio is however already in advanced talks with Lagardere over Virgin Radio.

RENAULT

Renault Samsung July sales were down 41.3 pct year on year.

Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit.

DEFENSE SECTOR

French defense budget will not decrease in 2013 at 31.4 billion euros but some 6 billion euros of orders slated for 2012-2013 are postponed, Les Echos reports.

COFINIMMO

Belgian property investment company Cofinimmo confirms forecasts for 2012 net current result, dividend and says H1 net current result per share 4.14 euros.

UCB Belgian drugmaker UCB's profit fell by more than expected in the first half of the year due to the cost of launching its newer drugs and increased research and development expenses.

MELEXIS

Belgian semiconductor specialist Melexis said second-quarter sales exceeded 60 million euros for the first time and its board of directors decided to pay out an interim dividend of 0.65 euros gross per share

PHARMING

Dutch biotech firm Pharming, which makes drugs in the milk of genetically modified rabbits, said institutional investors have agreed to provide up to 10 million euros ($12.3 million) for working capital in exchange for equity.

