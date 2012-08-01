PARIS, Aug 1 - Below are company-related news and stories
from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the
region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 August futures up 0.27 percent at 0701 GMT
SOCIETE GENERALE
French bank Societe Generale reported a worse-than-expected 42
percent drop in second-quarter ernings on Wednesday, hit by
one-off write-downs on U.S. fund unit TCW and Russian subsidiary
Rosbank.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
French water and waste utility Suez Environnement, which in
June warned it would miss its full-year financial goals, posted
an 8.1 percent drop in first-half core earnings, blaming a tough
economic context that harmed its waste business.
ARKEMA
Specialty chemical group Arkema forecast 2012 EBITDA close
to 1 billion euros and said it aimed to achieve 8 billion euros
in sales and 1.250 million EBITDA by 2016.
SCHNEIDER
Schneider Electric said significant price hikes and cost
savings helped it post a 9 percent rise in first-half operating
profit despite a low-growth business environment, leading it to
keep its full-year earnings targets.
TOTAL
The French oil major has bought a 35 percent stake in two
exploration blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan region, drawing an angry
response from the Iraqi government which has tried to bar
companies from dealing directly with the semi-autonomous region.
VINCI
France's largest construction and concessions group said
profits would be flat this year against a backdrop of European
government austerity and the euro zone debt crisis, and warned
the forecast did not take into account hikes in business charges
planned by France's new Socialist government.
TF1 /LAGARDERE
France's biggest broadcaster, TF1, is looking at buying
Virgin Radio, the music radio of media group Lagardere, daily
Les Echos reports. Mobile internet radio Goom Radio is however
already in advanced talks with Lagardere over Virgin Radio.
RENAULT
Renault Samsung July sales were down 41.3 pct year on year.
Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of
French car maker Renault, which in 2000 took a majority stake in
the former Samsung Group car making unit.
DEFENSE SECTOR
French defense budget will not decrease in 2013 at 31.4
billion euros but some 6 billion euros of orders slated for
2012-2013 are postponed, Les Echos reports.
COFINIMMO
Belgian property investment company Cofinimmo confirms
forecasts for 2012 net current result, dividend and says H1 net
current result per share 4.14 euros.
UCB
Belgian drugmaker UCB's profit fell by more than expected in
the first half of the year due to the cost of launching its
newer drugs and increased research and development expenses.
MELEXIS
Belgian semiconductor specialist Melexis said second-quarter
sales exceeded 60 million euros for the first time and its board
of directors decided to pay out an interim dividend of 0.65
euros gross per share
PHARMING
Dutch biotech firm Pharming, which makes drugs in
the milk of genetically modified rabbits, said institutional
investors have agreed to provide up to 10 million euros ($12.3
million) for working capital in exchange for equity.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................