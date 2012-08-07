Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 0.06 percent at 0648 GMT.

AIR FRANCE

The French flag carrier reported a 1.1 percent rise in passenger traffic in July, while cargo traffic declined 5.5 percent.

EDF

The French state-controlled utility said on Tuesday that it now controls 98 percent of Italy's Edison following a mandatory tender offer for the power company's ordinary shares.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Avago Technologies Ltd is close to buying Schneider Electric SA's U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, according to three people familiar with the matter, a deal that could fetch around $1 billion for the French conglomerate.

