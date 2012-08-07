Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are down 0.06 percent at 0648 GMT.
AIR FRANCE
The French flag carrier reported a 1.1 percent rise in
passenger traffic in July, while cargo traffic declined 5.5
percent.
EDF
The French state-controlled utility said on Tuesday that it
now controls 98 percent of Italy's Edison following a
mandatory tender offer for the power company's ordinary shares.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Avago Technologies Ltd is close to buying Schneider
Electric SA's U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, according to three
people familiar with the matter, a deal that could fetch around
$1 billion for the French conglomerate.
