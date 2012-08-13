PARIS Aug 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TECHNICOLOR

The French digital video specialist said that it has completed its capital increase launched in mid-July and had raised 191 million euros ($235.20 million). The U.S.-based investment fund Vector Capital is now its biggest shareholder with a 20.87 percent stake.

ARCHOS

The tablet computer maker saw its growth slow and its gross margin fell by 8.7 points to 14.7 percent in the first half of the year as demand for consumer electronics slumped. Its revenues rose 3.5 percent to 74.2 million euros.

BELVEDERE

The French spirits group, which has been under bankruptcy protection since March, announced an accord with a majority of its creditors after four years of conflict. Its shares will be suspended until August 20 and its annual shareholders meeting on September 3 postponed.

UNILEVER

Long the laggard among Europe's food groups, Unilever is finally earning a place at the top table as far as investors are concerned by grinding out consistent results. Although the group's profitability still lags shareholder favourite Nestle, it has overtaken French group Danone and its shares now trade at a ratio to earnings not far short of its Swiss rival.

