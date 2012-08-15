PARIS Aug 15 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
KPN
The struggling Dutch telecom operator in the sights of
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, has canceled the sale of its Belgian
mobile unit BASE due to disappointing offers.
LAFARGE, CIMENTS FRANCAIS, VICAT
Holcim, the world's second largest cement maker,
said on Wednesday that price hikes and cost cuts would help it
achieve its financial targets after second-quarter earnings beat
expectations. Holcim, which competes with France's Lafarge
, is targeting a rise in operating profit by at least
1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.54 billion) by the end of 2014,
with at least 150 million of that in 2012.
EDF, AREVA
Britain's nuclear regulator said it may resolve by the end
of the year all outstanding issues regarding the proposed
operation of EDF's and Areva's
new-generation European Pressurised Water Reactor (EPR) in
Britain.
ING
As ING's sale of its $7 billion Asia business enters the
final stages, regulatory risks in Malaysia and Thailand remain a
headache for potential buyers and could delay the region's
biggest insurance M&A deal.
