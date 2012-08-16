PARIS Aug 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.17 percent at 0634 GMT

FRANCE TELECOM

Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison is making "painfully slow" progress in persuading the European Commission of its case to take over telecoms operator Orange Austria, which it said was hurting its business case for the acquisition.

BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER

The Dutch dredging and maritime services firm posted net profit of 102.5 million euros for the first half of 2012, saying it expects similar results in the second half of the year.

REED ELSEVIER

The professional publishing and events group named Duncan Palmer as its new finance officer to replace Mark Armour who will stand down at the end of the year.

SNS REAAL

The Dutch bank and insurer beat profit forecasts largely because of gains on derivatives and bonds at its insurance business and said it had not yet decided whether to go ahead with asset sales.

SBM OFFSHORE

The Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer said it has taken sufficient charges related to its troubled Yme project and reiterated its full-year guidance.

