PARIS Aug 16 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are up 0.17 percent at 0634 GMT
FRANCE TELECOM
Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison is making
"painfully slow" progress in persuading the European Commission
of its case to take over telecoms operator Orange Austria, which
it said was hurting its business case for the acquisition.
BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER
The Dutch dredging and maritime services firm posted net
profit of 102.5 million euros for the first half of 2012, saying
it expects similar results in the second half of the year.
REED ELSEVIER
The professional publishing and events group named Duncan
Palmer as its new finance officer to replace Mark Armour who
will stand down at the end of the year.
SNS REAAL
The Dutch bank and insurer beat profit forecasts largely
because of gains on derivatives and bonds at its insurance
business and said it had not yet decided whether to go ahead
with asset sales.
SBM OFFSHORE
The Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer said it has taken
sufficient charges related to its troubled Yme project and
reiterated its full-year guidance.
