Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.5 percent at 0644 GMT

EDF

The French power group's chief executive, Henri Proglio, could be replaced by Guillaume Pepy, the head of state-owned French railways SNCF, French daily Le Parisien reports citing an unnamed source. EDF and SNCF were not immediately available to comment.

VIVENDI

The French media and telecommunications giant hired the investment-banking units of Rothschild and Deutsche Bank to gauge strategic options for its GVT phone unit in Brazil, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

HEINEKEN

The Dutch brewer is in talks with Singapore's Fraser and Neave to revise its $6 billion offer for Asia Pacific Breweries, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

GDF SUEZ

The utility's Belgian unit, Electrabel, will find it difficult to prove its Doel 3 nuclear reactor is safe enough to operate, Belgian regulator FANC said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the 30-year-old unit could stay shut for good.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Pilots for the airline have backed proposals to alter their contracts and working conditions as part of the airline's three-year restructuring plan, aimed at reducing operating costs and debt.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

French airport operator said its passenger traffic in July fell 0.4 percent compared with the same month in 2011, to 8.9 million passengers.

BOLLORE GROUP

The family-owned French industrial group sold an additional 5 percent stake in British advertising agency Aegis to Japan's Dentsu for about 178 million euros as called for under an agreement struck in July.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................