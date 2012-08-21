PARIS Aug 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.2 percent higher at 0605 GMT

IPSEN

The French drugmaker said it has paid $30 million to US biotech Ispiration Biopharmaceuticals as part of a renegotiation of their partnership agreement that will see Ipsen gain commercial rights to two haemophilia drugs in some markets.

AREVA

Workers at Areva's Somair uranium mine in Niger started an open-ended strike on Monday over labour conditions, a union official said.

VIVENDI

The entertainment group reshuffled its board, appointing Jean-Yves Charlier as head of telecoms and giving the chairman of pay-TV channel Canal+, Bertrand Meheut, the task of reviewing its media and content activities.

TOTAL

Total Petrochemicals reported emissions after a unit shutdown at its 232,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, according to a filing with state regulators on Monday.

SANOFI

Sanofi's rare disease unit Genzyme is pulling leukaemia drug Campath to prepare for its launch under a different dosage and as a multiple sclerosis treatment that will be branded as Lemtrada.

