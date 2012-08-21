PARIS Aug 21 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are 0.2 percent higher at 0605 GMT
IPSEN
The French drugmaker said it has paid $30 million to US
biotech Ispiration Biopharmaceuticals as part of a renegotiation
of their partnership agreement that will see Ipsen gain
commercial rights to two haemophilia drugs in some markets.
AREVA
Workers at Areva's Somair uranium mine in Niger started an
open-ended strike on Monday over labour conditions, a union
official said.
VIVENDI
The entertainment group reshuffled its board, appointing
Jean-Yves Charlier as head of telecoms and giving the chairman
of pay-TV channel Canal+, Bertrand Meheut, the task of reviewing
its media and content activities.
TOTAL
Total Petrochemicals reported emissions after a unit
shutdown at its 232,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur,
Texas, according to a filing with state regulators on Monday.
SANOFI
Sanofi's rare disease unit Genzyme is pulling leukaemia drug
Campath to prepare for its launch under a different dosage and
as a multiple sclerosis treatment that will be branded as
Lemtrada.
