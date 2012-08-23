PARIS Aug 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ABLYNX

The Belgian biotech, which is using the DNA of camels and llamas to develop a new class of drugs, said its net cash burn in the first half of the year was 7.3 million euros, a decline of 69 percent from the same period last year.

