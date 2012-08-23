PARIS Aug 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.72 percent higher at 0606 GMT

AHOLD

The Dutch supermarket said second-quarter operating profit undershot expectations, held back by discounting in its home market and an unsuccessful promotional campaign around the Euro 2012 soccer championships.

RENAULT

German carmaker Daimler is considering building passenger cars of its core Mercedes brand with its partners Renault and Nissan, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

BAM

The Dutch construction company made a net loss of 251 million euros in the first half of 2012 due to 397 million euros of writedowns on property operations as it expects a further drop in house prices in the Netherlands.

TECHNIP

The French oil services company won a contract from Swiber Offshore Construction to supply 12 flexible flowlines with a total length of 19 kilometers for the Brunei Shell Petroleum`s Champion Field, at a water depth of 45 meters.

PHARMING

The biotechnology company said its cash facility should be enough to take it to its next drug development payout milestone, but that it was still evaluating other financing options.

ABLYNX

The Belgian biotech, which is using the DNA of camels and llamas to develop a new class of drugs, said its net cash burn in the first half of the year was 7.3 million euros, a decline of 69 percent from the same period last year.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................