PARIS Aug 29 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.31 percent higher at 0641 GMT
L'OREAL
The world's biggest cosmetics group said first-half
operating profit rose 11.4 percent, helped by luxury cosmetics
products, and confirmed it expected to do better than the market
and increase profits and sales this year.
BOUYGUES
The French construction-to-telecom conglomerate posted
sharply lower first-half profit as its mobile business struggled
against tough new competitor Iliad.
ACCOR
Europe's largest hotel group said it was cautious about
full-year profit growth prospects after demand for hotel rooms
in recession-hit southern Europe continued to slow over the
summer.
SANOFI
U.S. securities regulators charged eight men with
participating in an insider trading ring that made more than
$500,000 on confidential information that French drugmaker
Sanofi planned to buy the Tennessee-based maker of pain reliever
IcyHot.
ING
The Dutch banking and insurance group is exploring a
separate sale of its roughly $1 billion Hong Kong insurance
business, sources said, a move that could further complicate the
auction of its Asian operations.
HEINEKEN
Thai Beverage raised its stake in Fraser and Neave
(F&N) to just below the level that would trigger a
mandatory offer for the whole conglomerate, further challenging
Heineken's bid for the group's crown jewel Asia Pacific
Breweries.
D'ITEREN
Sales at the Belgian group's windscreen replacement business
Belron were hit by mild winter weather in its European and North
American markets in the first half of the year.
TESSENDERLO
The Belgian chemicals and plastics group said it would sell
its European PVC profiles business Profialis to a private
investment company in order to exit a struggling construction
market.
DEXIA
France must take over the French public lending arm of
Franco-Belgian lender Dexia DEXI.BR as soon as possible,
Belgium's Finance Minister said on Tuesday, adding his French
counterpart had promised to do so by the end of the year.
BOURBON
The French supplier of vessels for the offshore oil industry
posted a 27 percent rise in first-half core earnings, helped by
an increase in average daily rates, and said the oil price would
continue to support investments by oil and gas sector clients.
EURAZEO
The French investment group said net asset value was 53.9
euros per share as of Aug. 22, up 10 percent versus the end of
last year.
