PARIS Aug 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.31 percent higher at 0641 GMT

L'OREAL

The world's biggest cosmetics group said first-half operating profit rose 11.4 percent, helped by luxury cosmetics products, and confirmed it expected to do better than the market and increase profits and sales this year.

BOUYGUES

The French construction-to-telecom conglomerate posted sharply lower first-half profit as its mobile business struggled against tough new competitor Iliad.

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group said it was cautious about full-year profit growth prospects after demand for hotel rooms in recession-hit southern Europe continued to slow over the summer.

SANOFI

U.S. securities regulators charged eight men with participating in an insider trading ring that made more than $500,000 on confidential information that French drugmaker Sanofi planned to buy the Tennessee-based maker of pain reliever IcyHot.

ING

The Dutch banking and insurance group is exploring a separate sale of its roughly $1 billion Hong Kong insurance business, sources said, a move that could further complicate the auction of its Asian operations.

HEINEKEN

Thai Beverage raised its stake in Fraser and Neave (F&N) to just below the level that would trigger a mandatory offer for the whole conglomerate, further challenging Heineken's bid for the group's crown jewel Asia Pacific Breweries.

D'ITEREN

Sales at the Belgian group's windscreen replacement business Belron were hit by mild winter weather in its European and North American markets in the first half of the year.

TESSENDERLO

The Belgian chemicals and plastics group said it would sell its European PVC profiles business Profialis to a private investment company in order to exit a struggling construction market.

DEXIA

France must take over the French public lending arm of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia DEXI.BR as soon as possible, Belgium's Finance Minister said on Tuesday, adding his French counterpart had promised to do so by the end of the year.

BOURBON

The French supplier of vessels for the offshore oil industry posted a 27 percent rise in first-half core earnings, helped by an increase in average daily rates, and said the oil price would continue to support investments by oil and gas sector clients.

EURAZEO

The French investment group said net asset value was 53.9 euros per share as of Aug. 22, up 10 percent versus the end of last year.

