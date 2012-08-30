PARIS Aug 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.21 percent lower at 0633 GMT.

CARREFOUR

Carrefour said that continued weak trading in austerity-hit countries such as Spain and Italy weighed on first-half profits.

The world's second-largest retailer plans to cut up to 600 jobs in France as part of plans by new boss Georges Plassat to cut costs and put the struggling company back on track.

VIVENDI

The entertainment group reported a slide in first-half operating profit hurt by tough competition at its French mobile phone business but confirmed its annual profit target.

PERNOD RICARD

The French drinks group said it recorded its best growth since the 2008 crisis after solid Asian markets and robust demand in the United States lifted annual profit by 9 percent, beating its expectations.

Pernod Ricard also named board member Daniele Ricard, 73, as chairman to replace her late brother Patrick Ricard, who died on Aug. 17 at the age of 67.

EADS

China signed an agreement with Germany for 50 Airbus planes worth $3.5 billion as German Chancellor Angela Merkel began her visit to China, state news agency Xinhua said, the first significant Airbus deal with China since a dispute between Beijing and the European Union over emissions trading.

EIFFAGE

The French construction and concessions group said profit rose 19 percent in the first half, boosted by new management contracts including a sports stadium in northern France.

ING

The Dutch bank and insurance group sells its Canadian online bank for C$3.1 ($3.14 billion) in cash to Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia as part of ING's strategy of "sharpening the focus of the bank" and increasing its capital position.

EDENRED

The French vouchers and prepaid cards group forecast that full-year operating profit would be at least as high as last year, boosted by strong growth in Latin America and despite a worsening environment in Europe.

ALTRAN

Altran is confident it will reach its target for profitable growth this year and those set in its strategic plan for 2015, the French engineering consultancy said on Thursday, as it swung to a first-half profit from a year-ago loss.

GEMALTO

The Smart card maker Gemalto said it now aimed to reach 300 million euros ($375.83 million) in operating profit this year, a year earlier than its original 2013 target, after it posted rising first-half results.

HEINEKEN

The Dutch brewer is launching two new beers -- Amstel Wheat and Tecate Michelada -- in the United States next month, as it works to improve its business in the key U.S. market.

TOTAL

The French oil major said it had signed a contract with Bulgaria to start exploring gas and oil off the country's Black Sea coast.

EVS

The Belgium-based maker of TV broadcasting software and studio equipment expects full-year operating profit to rise by 40 percent after it beat expectations in the second quarter due to the Euro 2012 soccer competition.

SOLVAY

The Belgian chemicals firm will supply electrolyte for the electric batteries used in Bluecar, the electric car in the Autolib car sharing scheme in the French city of Lyon, it said.

WENDEL

The French investment group is seeking new investment opportunities especially in the U.S, its head said, after the group published first-half results showing a rise in sales and net income.

MDXHEALTH

The loss-making Belgian biotechnology company said it expects its sales to rise in the second half of the year as it builds up U.S. sales of its ConfirmMDx test for prostate cancer.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................