PARIS Aug 30 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.21 percent lower at 0633 GMT.
CARREFOUR
Carrefour said that continued weak trading in austerity-hit
countries such as Spain and Italy weighed on first-half profits.
The world's second-largest retailer plans to cut up to 600
jobs in France as part of plans by new boss Georges Plassat to
cut costs and put the struggling company back on track.
VIVENDI
The entertainment group reported a slide in first-half
operating profit hurt by tough competition at its French mobile
phone business but confirmed its annual profit target.
PERNOD RICARD
The French drinks group said it recorded its best growth
since the 2008 crisis after solid Asian markets and robust
demand in the United States lifted annual profit by 9 percent,
beating its expectations.
Pernod Ricard also named board member Daniele Ricard, 73, as
chairman to replace her late brother Patrick Ricard, who died on
Aug. 17 at the age of 67.
EADS
China signed an agreement with Germany for 50 Airbus planes
worth $3.5 billion as German Chancellor Angela Merkel began her
visit to China, state news agency Xinhua said, the first
significant Airbus deal with China since a dispute between
Beijing and the European Union over emissions trading.
EIFFAGE
The French construction and concessions group said profit
rose 19 percent in the first half, boosted by new management
contracts including a sports stadium in northern France.
ING
The Dutch bank and insurance group sells its Canadian online
bank for C$3.1 ($3.14 billion) in cash to Canada's Bank of Nova
Scotia as part of ING's strategy of "sharpening the
focus of the bank" and increasing its capital
position.
EDENRED
The French vouchers and prepaid cards group forecast that
full-year operating profit would be at least as high as last
year, boosted by strong growth in Latin America and despite a
worsening environment in Europe.
ALTRAN
Altran is confident it will reach its target for profitable
growth this year and those set in its strategic plan for 2015,
the French engineering consultancy said on Thursday, as it swung
to a first-half profit from a year-ago loss.
GEMALTO
The Smart card maker Gemalto said it now aimed to reach 300
million euros ($375.83 million) in operating profit this year, a
year earlier than its original 2013 target, after it posted
rising first-half results.
HEINEKEN
The Dutch brewer is launching two new beers -- Amstel Wheat
and Tecate Michelada -- in the United States next month, as it
works to improve its business in the key U.S. market.
TOTAL
The French oil major said it had signed a contract with
Bulgaria to start exploring gas and oil off the country's Black
Sea coast.
EVS
The Belgium-based maker of TV broadcasting software and
studio equipment expects full-year operating profit to rise by
40 percent after it beat expectations in the second quarter due
to the Euro 2012 soccer competition.
SOLVAY
The Belgian chemicals firm will supply electrolyte for the
electric batteries used in Bluecar, the electric car in the
Autolib car sharing scheme in the French city of Lyon, it said.
WENDEL
The French investment group is seeking new investment
opportunities especially in the U.S, its head said, after the
group published first-half results showing a rise in sales and
net income.
MDXHEALTH
The loss-making Belgian biotechnology company said it
expects its sales to rise in the second half of the year as it
builds up U.S. sales of its ConfirmMDx test for prostate cancer.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................