PARIS Aug 31 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
HERMES
French luxury goods maker Hermes HRMS.PA on Friday slightly
raised its target for annual sales growth after posting
double-digit increases in revenue and profits across most of its
markets for the first six months of the year.
LAGARDERE
The French media-to-aerospace group posted a lower
first-half operating profit but kept its full-year target as it
expected the second half to be much better than the previous
half.
ILIAD
France's new mobile operator Iliad signed up a
million customers in the second quarter to take 5.4 percent of
the mobile market in only six months and pledged to hit 15
percent share in the "medium term."
ADP
Aeroports de Paris maintained its profit outlook despite
posting lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday, as
weakness in core activities clouded brisk retail and property
earnings.
ZETES
The Belgian barcode and passport firm said that it expected
revenues to improve in the second half after a difficult start
to the year left first-half core profit down 41 percent.
ESSILOR
Essilor on Friday reported a 16 percent rise in first-half
profits, driven by the launch of new products, and confirmed its
outlook for 2001.
MAUREL ET PROM
French oil producer Maurel et Prom posted first-half net
profit of 32 million euros, down from 90 million in first-half
2011 and reiterated its production target of approximately
24,500 boepd by the endof 2012. This target will be reached by
connecting to four additional platforms in September,
November and December.
THEOLIA
French renewable power company Theolia more than doubled
EBITDA in first-half 2012 to 15.9 million euros while revenue
rose 31 percent to 35.8 million euros.
TOMTOM, D.E MASTER BLENDERS, ZIGGO
, TKH Group
Dutch car navigation maker TomTom will move out of the
Amsterdam blue chip index to the midcap index as
of Sept. 24, and newly-listed coffee and tea maker D.E Master
Blenders 1753 will be included in the blue chip index
from that date.
Dutch newly-listed cable firm Ziggo will be included in the
midcap index, and technology firm TKH Group will move out of the
midcap index to the small cap index. The reshuffle is
subject to last minute changes, such as takeovers.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit* BridgeStation:
view story .134For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................