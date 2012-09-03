Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Qatar National Bank, the state lender seeking to boost its regional presence through acquisitions, has hired J.P. Morgan Chase to advise on its planned buy of the French lender's Egyptian arm, three sources said.

EADS

The company's aircraft-making unit Airbus said on Friday that it was delaying by at least three months the first delivery of Europe's flagship army plane next year, blaming engine problems.

HERMES

The French luxury giant is to open fewer new stores over the next five years to protect its high-end image from over-exposure in a retail market where being one of the most exclusive brands seems to guarantee smooth sailing through global financial turmoil.

HAVAS

The French advertising agency reported a slowdown in sales growth in the second quarter, with its home and North American markets putting the brakes on, but sounded a relatively upbeat note for the current quarter.

