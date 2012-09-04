PARIS, Sept 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.10 percent higher at 0650 GMT

FAURECIA

The French car parts maker said it bought Plastal France, the sole supplier of plastic body parts for Daimler's Smart brand of city vehicles, following the previous acquisitions of Plastal Germany and Plastal Spain in 2010. The business generates annual sales of around 50 million euros ($62.92 million).

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's No.2 bank said it was replacing the head of its international retail operations, which have seen mixed results in markets such as Russia and Greece.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker plans to offer to buy about 30 percent of its outstanding contingent value rights, linked to its purchase of U.S. biotech Genzyme, for between $130 and $152 million.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

French state-owned transport group RATP, which operates the Paris Metro, is interested in buying certain assets of transport group Veolia Transdev, French daily Le Figaro reported, citing RATP Chief Executive Pierre Mongin.

AHOLD

The Dutch retailer may sell its 60 percent stake in Swedish rival ICA, with options including a share flotation on the Stockholm exchange, because Ahold does not control the group, Ahold said.

EDF

The EDF-operated 550 megawatt nuclear reactor at Dungeness B22 resumed electricity output to the transmission network on Tuesday following a planned maintenance outage, data from National Grid showed.

GFI

The French IT services company aims to boost domestic sales by around three-fifths in the next three years to shore up its home market before beefing up abroad in search of higher margins, its chief executive said.

ATOS

The French IT services group said it has been awarded a seven-year IT outsourcing contract by Nordic communication and logistic group PostNord, a merger of the Danish and Swedish postal services.

