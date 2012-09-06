PARIS, Sept 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.13 percent higher at 0632 GMT

EDF

The incident at EDF's Fessenheim nuclear power plant in eastern France is now over, with all nine employees present during the chemical reaction having returned home without injuries, the French utility said.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The French telecom equipment maker will hash out details of its latest restructuring plan at a board meeting expected next week, three sources close to the matter said, after a loss-making quarter exposed the telecom equipment maker's perennial fragility.

TNT EXPRESS

United Parcel Service said that EU regulators are extending their review of the company's planned takeover of Dutch peer TNT Express because antitrust conditions will not be met by an earlier deadline.

ARCELORMITTAL

Unionized steelworkers staged rallies outside all of ArcelorMittal's plants in the United States, accusing the steelmaker of dragging its feet in talks over a new labour contract.

PPR

The bright red soles on French footwear designer Christian Louboutin's high-heeled shoes are so distinctive they deserve trademark protection, a U.S. appeals court ruled. Louboutin sued rival Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), part of PPR, in April 2011 over what he claimed is his signature use of lacquered red on shoe soles.

VIVENDI

Brazilian telecom company GVT, which Vivendi could sell as it reviews its business portfolio, cut its 2012 growth forecast to 30 percent from 35 percent with an EBITDA margin of slightly more than 40 percent after posting 31 percent first-half sales growth held back by a VAT change, French daily Les Echos reported.

