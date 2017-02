Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.34 percent higher at 0618 GMT

AIR FRANCE KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline saw its passenger traffic increase 0.6 percent in August, while cargo traffic fell 7.8 percent, the company said in a statement on Friday.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, SOLVAY

PSA Peugeot Citroen will be dropped from France's main CAC-40 index, the latest in a series of setbacks for Europe's No. 2 automaker by volume. Belgian chemicals maker Solvay was added to the index as a replacement.

BELVEDERE

The loss-making French spirits group is confident that its creditors will approve a plan submitted in August to repay its debt and is considering all options including a tie-up with a larger rival to achieve this, the company said on Thursday.

EADS

The European aerospace group on Thursday named Airbus sales head John Leahy to its executive committee, which sets strategy for the European commercial and military aviation group.

EDF

The state-controlled French utility company said it had boosted its stake in Italian utility Edison to 99.5 percent and that Edison would be delisted as of Sept. 11.

