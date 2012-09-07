Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.34 percent higher at 0618 GMT
AIR FRANCE KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline saw its passenger traffic increase
0.6 percent in August, while cargo traffic fell 7.8 percent, the
company said in a statement on Friday.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, SOLVAY
PSA Peugeot Citroen will be dropped from France's main
CAC-40 index, the latest in a series of setbacks for
Europe's No. 2 automaker by volume. Belgian chemicals maker
Solvay was added to the index as a replacement.
BELVEDERE
The loss-making French spirits group is confident that its
creditors will approve a plan submitted in August to repay its
debt and is considering all options including a tie-up with a
larger rival to achieve this, the company said on Thursday.
EADS
The European aerospace group on Thursday named Airbus sales
head John Leahy to its executive committee, which sets strategy
for the European commercial and military aviation group.
EDF
The state-controlled French utility company said it had
boosted its stake in Italian utility Edison to 99.5
percent and that Edison would be delisted as of Sept. 11.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................