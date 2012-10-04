Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures were 0.47 percent higher at 0625 GMT

EADS

EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders is prepared to talk about guarantees for jobs and production sites in a planned merger of the company with Britain's BAE Systems, he told Germany's Bild daily.

Separately, the UK Shareholders' Association said it had written to the chairman of BAE Systems and the UK Takeover Panel to insist those who own shares in the British defence company via nominee accounts be allowed to vote on a mooted $45 billion merger with Airbus parent EADS.

GECINA

Two Spanish investment firms that own 31 percent of French property company Gecina have filed one of the biggest bankruptcy actions in Spanish history after a bank refused to refinance a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) loan.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said it had started exclusive talks to sell its loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Greek lender Piraeus Bank as it seeks to cut its exposure to the debt-stricken country.

LVMH

Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand by sales, owned by the French luxury group, aims to start selling alligator-skin fountain pens, customised writing paper and brightly coloured inks in time for Christmas, industry sources close to the matter told Reuters.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Abu Dhabi based airline Etihad Airways is urging German peer Air Berlin, in which it holds some 30 percent, to offer joint flights with Air France, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing Etihad's chief executive.

CASINO

Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest retailer, said that shareholders' meeting will be held on Oct. 18 to discuss changes to the company's statutes, including the creation of a vice chairman position. Most changes are being sponsored by Casino, the French retailer that won control of the Brazilian company in June.

EDF

The state-owned utility said it would hire 6,000 workers in France this year.

EUROFINS

The French laboratory testing group plans to make further acquisitions to achieve its goal to double sales in the next five years as it benefits from tougher safety norms in some countries.

PLASTIC OMNIUM

The car parts supplier said it would cut 110 jobs in France, 25 of which could be relocated, according to media reports citing a representative of French union CGT.

