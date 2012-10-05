PARIS Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.46 percent higher at 0641 GMT

EADS

EADS and BAE Systems have edged closer towards winning political backing for a $45 billion merger amid positive signals from Britain and France, but German misgivings over control remain a major hurdle, sources close to the talks said.

FRANCE TELECOM

The telecom group said it plans to recruit 4,000 employees during the next three years in France.

TECHNIP

Technip, Odebrecht and ICA Fluor have won a $2.7 billion contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of a petrochemical complex to be built in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

AREVA

Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima may choose Japan's Toshiba reactor over Areva's for its nuclear plant in northern Finland, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch carrier saw passenger traffic rise 0.9 percent in September, just outpacing a 0.8 percent increase in seating capacity, driven by European services and routes to the Americas.

SANOFI

The drugmaker said trial results for its Lantus insulin showed it was three times more likely to achieve and maintain targeted blood sugar levels compared with standard care for patients with pre-diabetes or early type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk.

ECONOMY

France will duck a recession over the next two quarters but the stalled economy will book growth of only 0.2 percent this year, the national statistics agency said.

