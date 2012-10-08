PARIS Oct 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 0.61 percent at 0650 GMT

EADS

Britain will block the proposed $45 billion merger between EADS and BAE Systems if key "red line" priorities are not met, defence minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday, just three days before a deadline for detailing the deal.

BAE Systems insists there is "no magic number" for French and German government shares in a possible merger with EADS, but U.S. experts say anything over 10 percent could ruin the chances of winning approval from U.S. regulators.

PPR

The French luxury group is preparing to sell book and CD retailer Fnac as part of a strategy to concentrate on luxury and sports brands and will present options including a stock market listing and a spin-off, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming media reports.

VIVENDI

The telecoms to media conglomerate is exploring the sale of its 53 percent stake in Morocco's largest telecoms operator, Maroc Telecom, the Financial Times reported. The newspaper said Vivendi was talking to bankers from Credit Agricole and Lazard about hiring them to gauge interest in a sale of the stake, which could be worth more than 4 billion euros.

SANOFI

The drugmaker's plan to restructure its research operations in France could lead to more job losses than the 900 layoffs mooted by the company, union representatives said.

The drugmaker said the results of a late-stage study of its Zaltrap drug showed a "statistically significant improvement in overall survival" in patients with colon cancer.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM, Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad Airways and Germany's Air Berlin plan to start a code-share agreement offering passengers access to some of each other's services from Oct. 28, the airlines said.

DEXIA

The troubled Franco-Belgian bank is working on raising cash, its chief executive told Belgian business newspaper L'Echo.

TNT EXPRESS

The Dutch delivery group said it has appointed a new interim chief financial officer after the company, which U.S. rival UPS wants to buy, saw its chief executive leave last month.

NETRECO

The Dutch food group said it has agreed to buy 75 percent of fish- and shrimp-feed company Gisis for 78 million euros from Latin American company Expalsa.

KBC

The Belgian banking group said it would stop all activities that were not part of its core markets of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

FRENCH ECONOMY

The French economy is believed to have shrunk 0.1 percent in the third quarter of the year, according to a September survey by the Bank of France which showed activity declining in both services and industry.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................