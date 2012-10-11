PARIS Oct 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.2 percent lower at 0637 GMT

CARREFOUR

The French retailer said third-quarter like-for-like sales rose 0.2 percent as demand in Latin America made up for weakness in austerity-hit Italy and Spain, and its core domestic market showed signs of improvement.

EADS

Europe's two biggest aerospace firms will go back to the drawing board to find new strategies after Germany stymied the world's biggest arms and aviation company merger.

LAGARDERE

The French media group, owner of 7.5 percent of EADS, renewed its support for the management of the maker of Airbus jets after its merger talks with Britain's BAE Systems failed.

EDF, VEOLIA

EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio is expected to step down from French utility Veolia's board, French daily Les Echos reported.

SANOFI

The French drug maker has dropped plans to exit its research laboratory in the southern town of Toulouse as part of a reorganisation of its French research operations, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said.

RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Europe's car market will not really recover without EU-led coordination of capacity cuts, Fiat and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said, in an apparent back-track on comments he made at the Paris auto show last month.

GDF SUEZ

GDF Suez' Belgian unit Electrabel said that it has closed its 350 MW combined-cycle gas turbine plant at Saint-Ghislain, near the French border, after an explosion earlier in the day.

ING

Pan-Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd has agreed to buy ING's Malaysian insurance operations for $1.73 billion in cash, handing the Dutch financial services firm its first deal in a nine-month drive to sell off Asian assets.

INTERPARFUMS

The Paris-listed perfume maker said it had signed an agreement with Burberry under which it would operate the British luxury brand fragrance business until March 31, 2013 before turning it over to Burberry.

IBA

The Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company has signed three deals in Asia worth a total of 10 million euros for the sale of specialised sterilisation units, it said.

