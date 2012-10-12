Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.28 percent lower at 0651 GMT

BELVEDERE

A creditors' lobby group said it had filed a complaint at the Dijon Commercial Court against the French drinks company's debt-restructuring plan.

BOLLORE GROUP

Billionaire Vincent Bollore plans to list shares of his holding company's electric-car-and-batteries unit next year, the French tycoon told daily Les Echos in an interview.

PUBLICIS

The French ad group said it had acquired 117,415 shares in LBi International NV as part of a deal to acquire the Dutch agency announced in September. The total of LBi shares owned by Publicis and undertakings received represents 81.34 percent of the Dutch company's capital on a fully diluted basis, Publicis said.

EDF

The French utility's 1300-megawatt (MW) Saint-Alban 1 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage at 1700 GMT on Thursday, French power grid RTE said on its website.

ARSEUS

The Belgian medical equipment supplies and IT company reported a rise in overall sales in the last three months, in line with the "healthy organic growth" which it has forecast for the year.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

An Air France-KLM flight from Paris to New York was forced to turn back to Charles de Gaulle airport due to a "minor technical problem" with the plane's windshield, a spokesman for the airline said.

AKZONOBEL

The chief executive of The Dutch paints company has not yet returned from medical leave and the firm's supervisory board will convene next week to discuss the latest medical advice, AkzoNobel said.

TECHNICOLOR

The French government asked the digital video specialist to take responsibility for staff at its decoder plant in Angers which was placed under compulsory liquidation.

