Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 January futures up 0.34 percent at 0703 GMT.

SAINT-GOBAIN

France's Saint Gobain said on Monday it had entered exclusive talks with Irish bottle and packaging maker Ardagh Group after receiving a firm buying offer worth $1.694 billion for its Verallia North America glass packaging unit.

CASINO The chairman of Brazil's biggest retailer, Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA, sold 1.5 billion reais ($736 million) in preferred shares on Friday, a source with knowledge of the transaction said, after the company posted the weakest sales growth since 2009.

Casino is the controlling shareholder of Grupo Pao de Acucar.

AREVA

French nuclear company Areva has agreed to pay Niger 35 million euros ($46.71 million) in compensation for delays to its Imouraren uranium mining project in the north of the desert country, a presidency official said on Sunday.

ILIAD

France's newest mobile operator Iliad has fallen behind schedule in building its mobile network, having installed 1,779 antennas by the end of 2012, short of its target of 2,500 antennas, according to Les Echos newspaper.

FRANCE TELECOM

France Telecom wants to expand its presence in fast-growing African mobile markets by entering Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso and Mauritania and signing management contracts with operators in Libya and Algeria.

AIR FRANCE

The airline will suspend its Amsterdam-Tehran service starting April 2013, a sign of the crumbling purchasing power of Iranians as their economy buckles under the weight of Western sanctions.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................