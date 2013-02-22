Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CASINO

The Board of Directors of BRF Brasil Foods S.A., the world's largest poultry exporter, nominated Brazilian retail tycoon Abilio Diniz to be its new chairman, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

BRF is a major supplier of Brazil's top retailer,Grupo Pao de Acucar, which Diniz also chairs, and the situation creates a potential conflict of interest, according to Jean-Charles Naouri, the Chief Executive of French retailer Casino, which controls GPA.

LVMH

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, unveiled its first acquisition in fashion in four years on Thursday when it took a minority stake in young French fashion brand Maxime Simoens for an undisclosed sum.

TOTAL

Germany's Wintershall and the local unit of France's Total plan to invest $2.1 billion over the next five years in Argentina to increase natural gas production, the Argentine government said on Thursday.

