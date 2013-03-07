Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA

The auto maker is set to seal an industrial and commercial deal with Kazakhstan that could generate more than 300 jobs in France, the French government said in a statement on Wednesday.

PLASTIC OMNIUM

The car-parts supplier said on Wednesday it planned to close its Belgian bumper manufacturing plant this summer in response to shrinking car sales in Europe.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The building materials group said on Wednesday it would build a new plasterboard plant in Indonesia through an investment of 35 million euros ($45 million) to expand in the fast-growing Indonesian plasterboard market.

