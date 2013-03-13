Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.13 percent lower at 0755 GMT

RENAULT

The productivity deal the auto maker plans to sign on Wednesday with three unions should allow company to save 500 million euros ($651 million) a year, its chief executive said in a interview published on Wednesday.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The group has signed two contracts to build and run two water-treatment plants in India, Chief executive Jean-Louis Chaussade told Radio Classique without giving financial details.

Chaussade also confirmed the company is bidding for a contract to treat water for a gas project in Australia.

TECHNIP

The oil services group said on Wednesday it had acquired Ingenium, a Norwegian offshore engineering contractor. No financial details were given.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen is losing two senior members of Chief Executive Philippe Varin's top team, presenting a further challenge to the carmaker in its efforts to reverse mounting losses.

EADS

European aerospace group EADS on Tuesday said it had named Peugeot research and development chief Guillaume Faury to head its Eurocopter division, replacing Lutz Bertling, who is resigning.

STMICROELECTRONICS STMicroelectronics and Ericsson have failed to find a buyer for their lossmaking wireless electronic chip joint venture and will now consider whether to close the business down, news service Bloomberg said on its website.

IMTECH

The Dutch technical services provider has reached an out of court settlement with Polish firm Adventure World Warsaw and its affiliates, and has ended cooperation with the parties, Imtech said on Tuesday after market close.

Last month Imtech had to write down 150 million euros on Polish projects, including the theme park Adventure World Warsaw.

