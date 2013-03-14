PARIS, March 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 March futures up 0.46 percent at 0758 GMT

DASSAULT AVIATION

French aircraft maker Dassault said on Thursday it hopes for a U.S.-led recovery in what remains a "convalescent" business jet market after reporting a stronger-than-forecast profit gain for 2012.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas said on Thursday that it was launching an offering of up to 265 million euros ($343 million) in bonds exchangeable for shares in Pargesa Holding.

ALTRAN

French engineering consultancy Altran expects profitable growth in 2013 after returning to a net profit last year and could make one or two acquisitions in the second quarter, Chief Executive Philippe Salle said.

GEMALTO

The French smart card maker beat analysts' estimates with a 26 percent jump in 2012 profit, driven by its mobile communication and security segments.

VEOLIA

Veolia Environnement Chief Executive Antoine Frerot faces opposition from board representatives of shareholders Dassault Group and Qatari Diar, according to Challenges magazine.

ADP

The number of passengers passing through its Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris fell 1.8 percent in February as traffic dropped on routes to and from the Americas. Excluding the impact of last year's leap year, traffic rose 1.7 percent last month on a like-for-like basis.

LVMH /HERMES

French prosecutors have appointed an investigating magistrate to look into accusations filed by luxury goods maker Hermes last year that its larger rival LVMH used insider trading tactics to accumulate a stake in Hermes, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.

