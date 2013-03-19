Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 April futures down 0.17 percent at 0724 GMT

ILIAD

France's low-cost telecom operator Iliad posted a 26 percent earnings drop because of the ongoing cost of building its new mobile network that still beat analysts' forecasts.

EADS

Airbus' record order from Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air on Monday was already incorporated in its 2013 target of 700 to 750 plane orders, its commercial director told Reuters on Monday.

BOURSORAMA, SOCIETE GENERALE

The online banking and stock broking unit of French lender Societe Generale has appointed Marie Cheval as its new chief executive to succeed Ines Mercereau, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

L'OREAL

Lindsay Owen-Jones, who headed L'Oreal for almost 20 years, is preparing to leave the French cosmetics giant, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Separately, Germany's cartel office said it would fine a number of consumer goods companies 39 million euros ($51 million), including L'Oreal and Procter & Gamble in Germany, for taking part in anti-competitive sharing of information. [ID: nL6N0CAFTD]

GDF SUEZ

French gas and power group GDF Suez could sell a stake in its gas transport unit GRTgaz to reduce debt, an industry source and several bankers said.

