Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are up 0.45 percent at 0722 GMT
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline said it launched a 480 million euros ($618
million) convertible bond issue due February 2023, which may be
increased up to 550 million euros.
EURAZEO
The French investment group posted a net loss, group share,
of close to 200 million euros last year due to divestments and
expenses of companies in which it holds stakes, and said its
portfolio rotation strategy will be a priority over the next 18
months.
ATOS
Germany's Siemens said it has sold 250 million euros
convertible bonds in the French company.
MERSEN
The graphite specialist said it targeted sales of about the
same size this year as in 2012 when they dropped 8.8 percent to
811 million euros, in a contrasted economic environment.
FRANCE TELECOM
Yahoo Inc is in talks to acquire a controlling
stake in Dailymotion, which is owned by France Telecom, in what
would be Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer's largest deal since taking the
reins in July, the Wall Street Journal reported.
ZIGGO
Private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus have raised 1
billion euros from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Dutch cable
firm Ziggo.
EURONAV
The Belgian crude oil shipping company said it had sold the
newly-built Cap Isabella to Samsung Heavy Industries
for $54 million, but would still charter it for at least two
years.
IMTECH
The Dutch engineering company said it has reached an
agreement with its main financiers, guaranteeing a provisional
continuation of current loans and guarantees to Imtech.
EDF
The French utility won planning approval from Britain's
energy secretary to build the country's first new nuclear
station in almost 20 years.
