Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
SANOFI
The effects of Sanofi's experimental multiple
sclerosis drug Lemtrada continue to benefit the majority of
patients long after they have completed their treatment, the
French drugmaker said on Thursday.
HAVAS
The French advertising agency reported a 5 percent rise in
group net profit for 2012 on revenue growth that was slower than
rivals.
BOLLORE
Billionaire Vincent Bollore's company reported net profit of
669 million euros for 2012, up from 321 million in 2011.
ALSTOM
French power and transport group Alstom said on Thursday that
it has renewed its existing bank guarantee facility for 9
billion euros,extending the maturity by three years to July
2016.
