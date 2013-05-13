Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

China's decision to ease a boycott of some $11 billion in Airbus jet orders followed a high-level appeal from the planemaker urging Beijing to recognise its support over a trade row with Europe, a letter seen by Reuters shows.

For story click on

State-run Kuwait Airways will spend 850 million dinars ($2.98 billion) on 25 new Airbus jets and aims to lease a further 13 to upgrade its ageing fleet, a Kuwaiti newspaper reported on Sunday.

For story click on

DANONE

Food group Danone said on Monday it agreeed t buy over 90 percent of U.S. baby food maker Happy Family, whose gross sales total over $60 million.

M6

Commercial television group M6 reports a 1.8 percent drop in first quarter sales to 348.8 million euros..

Separately, in an interview with French daily Le Figaro, the head of rival media group TF1, blames M6 for having started a price war, which weighs on TV advertising revenue.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................