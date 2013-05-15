Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

The entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate posted a 17 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday as its SFR French mobile division was hit by fierce competition.

BOUYGUES

The construction-to-telecom conglomerate reconfirmed its sales goal for 2013 on Tuesday as it turned to a loss in the first quarter of the year amid worsening markets for its telecom business.

SCOR

The French reinsurer said stable pricing, low payouts and a strong Asia performance helped it overcome Europe's economic woes to lift first-quarter profit.

ILIAD

The telecoms operator said first-quarter sales rose 38.4 percent.

HEINEKEN

The Dutch brewer's UK unit has acquired a 3.21 percent stake in India's United Breweries Ltd, the Indian alcohol company said on Wednesday, sending its shares up by more than 6 percent.

ARKEMA

The chemicals company said it made a group net loss of 30 million euros for the first quarter and confirmed its 2016 targets for 8 billion euros in sales and a 16 percent EBITDA margin.

SANOFI

The drugmaker said it and Regeneron had begun recruiting test patients for two new trials of their sarilumab arthritis treatment.

EUTELSAT

The Paris-listed satellite company said it had successfully launched a 3D satellite and that it had signed a new launch contract with ILS for a satellite to be launched in 2014-2016.

ABLYNX

The Belgium-based biopharmaceuticals company reported a first-quarter net loss of 6.7 million euros.

AGEAS

The Belgium-based insurance company reported net insurance profit of 157 million euros.

ALTAMIR AMBOISE

The listed private-equity firm said its net asset value per share was 13.23 euros at end-March before dividend payments and tax on dividends, or up 1.4 percent year-on-year.

