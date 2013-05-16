PARIS May 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.04 percent lower at 0621 GMT

CNP ASSURANCES

The insurer said on Thursday that the impact of the financial crisis in Cyprus on its CNP Laiki Insurance Holdings unit would be 16 million euros ($20 million), up from a previous estimate of 5 million.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The chief executive of the bank's Russian unit, Vladimir Golubkov, and another executive at Rosbank were charged on Thursday for taking bribes, the Interior Ministry was quoted as saying.

TECHNIP

The oil services company said on Thursday it had secured a contract with Canada's Nova Chemicals for the expansion of a polyethylene project in Alberta, Canada. No financial details were given.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The online shopping sites Newegg and Overstock Inc won a patent battle on Wednesday with the French telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent, which had accused the companies of infringing its patented technology.

BNP PARIBAS

France's No. 1 bank told shareholders it expects a "significant" drop in staffing levels in its home market as it moves to offset the shrinking economy.

UBISOFT

The video games company forecast full-year sales of between 1.42 billion and 1.45 billion euros and operating income of between 110 million and 125 million after it posted an 18 percent rise in 2012/13 sales to 1.26 billion and a 79 percent rise in operating income to 100 million.

