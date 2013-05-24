Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are up 0.50 pct at 0652 GMT

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases company said it had won a "major coal gasification contract" in China. A source close to the company said the contract was worth "in the range of 350 million euros" but it was unclear over what length of time it was for.

CASINO

The former chief executive of Brazilian appliance and furniture retailer ViaVarejo said on Thursday he quit because of strategic differences with executives of the controlling Grupo Pão de Açúcar, according to his resignation letter that Reuters obtained. Casino is the controlling shareholder of Grupo Pao de Acucar.

AREVA

The French nuclear power plant builder has halted output until further notice at its Somair uranium mine in northern Niger after an attack at the plant earlier on Thursday.

ASSYSTEM

The engineering consultancy bought nearly two-thirds of a stake held in it by France's sovereign wealth fund, Fonds Stratégique d'Investissement, or 1,777,011 shares at a price of 16 per share, in line with the agreement announced on April 8. This cut FSI's stake in the Asystem to 5.58 percent of outstanding shares from 13.73 percent previously. For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes:

