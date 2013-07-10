Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CASINO

France's competition authority has approved retailer Casino's planned acquisition of the 50 percent of store chain Monoprix that it does not already own, French daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

SODEXO

French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said it expects full-year revenue growth to range between 1-2 percent as previously forecast after solid demand in Latin America and Europe slightly lifted third-quarter sales.

BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE, CREDIT AGRICOLE, NATIXIS

French banks will be able to retrieve 25 billion euros ($31.96 billion) worth of funds collected on tax-free, state-guaranteed savings accounts, daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday, citing a government decree.

FAURECIA

French auto parts maker Faurecia will announce on Wednesday that it plans to sell one of its French factories and cut jobs at another as it grapples with the slump in demand hitting European automakers, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

EDF, GDF SUEZ, ORANGE

The partially state-owned utilities could be among candidates for the French government to sell stakes to fund a 12 billion euro public investment drive in the coming years. Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Tuesday opened the door to such sales but he did not say which companies could be involved.

